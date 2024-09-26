Cloudy with morning showers Thursday; high temperatures around 70

Thursday will be cloudy and high temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

Showers are moving through in the morning and there is a better chance of some more organized showers and downpours by dinner.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight and leftover showers will move through on Friday morning as well.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The afternoon will be cloudy and high temperatures will be in the middle 70s on Friday.

Lots of clouds will be around on Saturday, but it will be dry and high temperatures will be around 74 degrees.

Sunday will bring more sunshine and the high temperature will be around 73 degrees.

Our weather is unsettled, but it is not as bad as it is for others.

Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene is a Category 1 storm with 90-mile-per-hour winds Thursday morning.

It is forecasted to become a Category 3 by landfall this evening.