Fair Today; Rain, Some Snow Possible Thursday

The week continues with lots of clouds Wednesday and it will be breezy.
Tonight will be fair, then rain will develop tomorrow, and it could start as some wet snow.
Prepare for cold rain Thursday into Thursday night.
Then, Friday will feature rain and snow showers.
Saturday will be OK with a wintry mix developing Sunday afternoon.
