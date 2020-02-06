first alert weather

First Alert: Powerful Storm to Bring High Winds on Friday

The NBC Connecticut team of meteorologists have issued a First Alert for high winds on Friday.

A powerful low pressure system will pass through Connecticut tomorrow. As the storm moves away, the winds are expected to intensify in the afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts ranging from 45 to 55 miles per hour are expected inland, and gusts along the shoreline could reach 55 to 65 miles per hour.

The high winds could bring down some trees and cause scattered power line issues across the state.

The greatest impacts will be along the shoreline.

