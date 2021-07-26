High Humidity and Very Warm Temperatures to Start New Work Week

The new work week will be very warm with high humidity and there's a chance for rain this week.

This morning will feature lots of fog. It may be thick in many towns away from the Long Island Sound.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Later on, the skies will turn mostly sunny.

It will be very warm today with highs near 90. The high humidity will make it feel about 95 degrees.

Tomorrow will be similar to today.

Storms are possible tomorrow night and early Wednesday. The storms could bring some cooler air and a break to the humidity.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.