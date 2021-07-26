first alert weather

High Humidity and Very Warm Temperatures to Start New Work Week

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The new work week will be very warm with high humidity and there's a chance for rain this week.

This morning will feature lots of fog. It may be thick in many towns away from the Long Island Sound.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Later on, the skies will turn mostly sunny.

Local

meriden 44 mins ago

Pop-Up Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic Being Held at Maloney High School in Meriden Today

Plainfield 1 hour ago

Motorcyclist Injured in Crash in Plainfield

It will be very warm today with highs near 90. The high humidity will make it feel about 95 degrees.

Tomorrow will be similar to today.

Storms are possible tomorrow night and early Wednesday. The storms could bring some cooler air and a break to the humidity.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us