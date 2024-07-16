More hot weather Tuesday with chances for strong storms

Tuesday will be another hot day and there is a chance for storms in the evening.

The high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper- 90s Inland and the mid-to-upper-80s at the shoreline.

The day will be a little less humid, but most people won’t feel any difference from what we have been experiencing.

There is a slight chance of a storm in the afternoon and a much better chance of strong thunderstorms after 6 p.m., between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The storms will tend to die out as they move east by 10 p.m.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with thick humidity and scattered thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening.

Then less humid air overspreads the state on Thursday morning and it will be delightful between Friday and Monday.