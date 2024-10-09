StormTracker

Lots of sun, cool breeze with temps in the 60s Wednesday

Your Wednesday will feature lots of sun and a cool breeze with temperatures in the 60s.

Highs will be in the middle 60s.

There will be passing clouds and maybe a sprinkle in the hills.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Scattered frost is possible Thursday morning and Friday morning.

Friday will be fair and milder with temperatures in the 60s.

By Saturday, it will be sunny with highs in the 70s.

