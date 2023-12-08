StormTracker

Mid-40s on Friday; tracking heavy rain and wind for Sunday and Monday

We will have a mix of sunshine and clouds on Friday and temperatures are expected to reach the low- to mid-40s across the state.

The warming trend will continue this weekend with high temperatures on Saturday reaching 50 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.

By Sunday, temperatures are expected to reach the 60s, but a strong cold front will be moving through the region.

Scattered showers will begin during the afternoon and rain will turn heavy overnight.

Winds will also pick up out of the south, gusting up to 50 miles per hour, and a few isolated spots could see winds slightly higher.

One to two inches of rainfall are expected.

Cooler temperatures in the 40s will return next week with a calmer and dry outlook.

