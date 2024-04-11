StormTracker

Morning showers, heavier rain tonight

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We will have fog, drizzle and a few showers on Thursday morning. And there will be lots of clouds and a few periods of rain during the day.

Temperatures on Thursday will get into the mid-60s in parts of the state and the mid-50s for others.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Heavier rain will develop later Thursday night and Friday and those storms will bring some thunder and lightning. Most of us should expect one to two inches of rain.

Gusty winds develop later Thursday night and Friday and the gusts will reach 40 miles per hour at times.

Scattered showers will be around on Friday and continue through Sunday, but most of the time, it will be dry, so don’t change your plans.

Weather

StormTracker 4 hours ago

Early morning forecast for April 11

StormTracker 10 hours ago

Overnight forecast for April 11

Monday will be sunny for the Boston Marathon.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us