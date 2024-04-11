Morning showers, heavier rain tonight

We will have fog, drizzle and a few showers on Thursday morning. And there will be lots of clouds and a few periods of rain during the day.

Temperatures on Thursday will get into the mid-60s in parts of the state and the mid-50s for others.

Heavier rain will develop later Thursday night and Friday and those storms will bring some thunder and lightning. Most of us should expect one to two inches of rain.

Gusty winds develop later Thursday night and Friday and the gusts will reach 40 miles per hour at times.

Scattered showers will be around on Friday and continue through Sunday, but most of the time, it will be dry, so don’t change your plans.

Monday will be sunny for the Boston Marathon.