Redesign alert! Our NBC Connecticut app has a new, customizable weather section 

The NBC Connecticut app has a brand-new StormTracker weather section with customizable features, upgraded radar settings, improved location experience and much more.

We redesigned the app to allow you to modify the weather experience based on your local weather needs, preferences, and location. You can now rearrange weather modules in the app to prioritize the information that’s most important to you, and get the latest info from Ryan Hanrahan, Bob Maxon, Darren Sweeney, Anthony Carpino, and Rachael Jay.

The radar settings in the app also got an upgrade, giving you more control over the radar’s layers and overlays. We also added descriptions to each feature so you can easily tailor the radar experience to your needs.

The feedback from our app users and from our StormTracker meteorologists was a central part of this redesign, resulting in a more intuitive and modern weather platform.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Here’s a full list of all the weather upgrades in the NBC Connecticut app:

Dynamic Layout: It lets you customize your weather home screen by rearranging weather modules based on your preferences, ensuring a personalized experience that caters to your individual needs and interests.

It lets you customize your weather home screen by rearranging weather modules based on your preferences, ensuring a personalized experience that caters to your individual needs and interests. Improved Location Experience: Our upgraded location hub makes it easy to add new locations and to set up weather alerts. It also highlights recent locations for effortless navigation.

Our upgraded location hub makes it easy to add new locations and to set up weather alerts. It also highlights recent locations for effortless navigation. Revised Radar Settings: We streamlined and reorganized radar layers and overlays, giving you more control over your radar experience. Plus, we added descriptions of each, making it easier to understand and customize your radar view to suit your needs.

We streamlined and reorganized radar layers and overlays, giving you more control over your radar experience. Plus, we added descriptions of each, making it easier to understand and customize your radar view to suit your needs. Clear Information Hierarchy: We restructured the layout to prioritize essential weather data, making it easier than ever to access crucial information.

We restructured the layout to prioritize essential weather data, making it easier than ever to access crucial information. Improved Legibility: You will find clear, larger fonts and easy-to-understand icons, making it a breeze to read and navigate.

You will find clear, larger fonts and easy-to-understand icons, making it a breeze to read and navigate. Simplified Navigation: It puts a spotlight on the information that matters most to you, such as current conditions, while also making it easier to access hourly and 10-day forecasts.

It puts a spotlight on the information that matters most to you, such as current conditions, while also making it easier to access hourly and 10-day forecasts. Streamlined Display: The new design makes it simple to find the information you need.

The new design makes it simple to find the information you need. Upgraded Weather Alerts Settings: We moved the weather alerts settings to the weather section of the app. Now, you can manage your push notification preferences for weather separately from news notifications.

We’re excited to share it with you, and we can’t wait to hear what you think of it.

Please share your feedback via WVITdigitalfeedback@nbcuni.com and review the app in the App Store or Google Play. If you want to share the app with your friends and family, just copy this link: https://nbcconnecticut.app.link/CBFJCxQ5GKb.