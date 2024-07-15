Norwich Public Utilities issues second power alert of the summer

Norwich Public Utilities has issued its second power alert of the summer and asks customers to conserve energy use over the next three days.

Heat advisories are in place for most of the state and the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are anticipating the heat index or feels-like temperatures to approach, if not surpass, 100 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and possibly on Wednesday.

“The next three days are going to be a challenge – for our customers and for NPU. But by keeping an eye on energy use and being aware of the dangers of the high temperatures, we are hopeful that we can get through this latest heat wave safely,” Chris LaRose, general manager at Norwich Public Utilities, said. “Public health and public safety go hand in hand, particularly during extreme weather.”

The utility company expects to see high demand for electricity and urges customers to use electricity wisely for two reasons.

They said annual costs for electricity are tied to “peak demand” days, which are based on forecasts from ISO-New England, that could take place on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday this week. By using energy efficiently, customers can help keep overall electric costs for NPU and themselves lower throughout the year, the company said.

The company also said the overall impact on NPU’s infrastructure will be minimized. By reducing the wear and tear on NPU’s system over the next couple of days, this critical equipment will be able to cool down faster in the early evening hours and overnight, helping improve overall reliability, the company said.

NPU offers these energy conservation tips: