Feels-like temperatures in 100s; tracking thunderstorms for Monday

The feels-like temperatures will be in the low-100s on Monday and the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking storms for the afternoon.

We will have lots of hot sunshine, mixed with clouds and unhealthy humidity and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.

They will bring frequent lightning and gusty winds and more of the same is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory.

