Partly sunny day ahead for Friday

Clouds will break enough on Friday for a partly sunny day today so it will be better than yesterday.

But the clouds will increase tonight.

Temperatures on Friday will get into the 50s to low-60s on Friday.

Rain will develop by Saturday morning and it is likely to fall between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Then skies will clear and temperatures will get into the middle 60s.

Spot showers will fire up in the late evening, but it will be fair on Saturday night.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny.