StormTracker

Partly sunny day ahead for Friday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Clouds will break enough on Friday for a partly sunny day today so it will be better than yesterday.

But the clouds will increase tonight.

Temperatures on Friday will get into the 50s to low-60s on Friday.

Rain will develop by Saturday morning and it is likely to fall between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Then skies will clear and temperatures will get into the middle 60s. 

Spot showers will fire up in the late evening, but it will be fair on Saturday night.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny.

Weather

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Early morning forecast for April 19

connecticut weather 10 hours ago

Overnight forecast for April 19

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us