Record heat likely Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! We have a mostly sunny day on tap and record heat is likely.

It will be mostly sunny and turning windy.

Highs will be between 76 and 82.

The evening will be fair and mild with lows in the 50s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs around 70.

Friday will be fair with highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday will be cooler and there's a chance for showers Sunday afternoon.