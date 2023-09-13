Regional School District 12 dismissing students early due to heavy rain, flooded roads

Regional School District 12 is dismissing students early on Wednesday.
Shepaug Valley School will dismiss at noon and all elementary schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.
School officials said they are closing early because streets are flooded and more rain is expected this afternoon.
The schools are not flooded.
