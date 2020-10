The rain that moved in yesterday is continuing today with scattered showers and downpours likely.

Periods of rain are likely today. The NBC Connecticut meteorologists say it won't rain all day, but showers and downpours will be scattered about. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

The skies clear and some fog develops overnight.

Tomorrow and Thursday bring nice fall sunshine with temperatures in the low 70s both days.

Rain chances return on Friday and Saturday where showers are possible both days.

