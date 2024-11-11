Showers move out early, mild day on tap

Happy Monday! The early showers are moving out and a mild day is on tap.

The skies will turn mostly sunny with a gusty breeze. Gusts will be up to 25 miles per hour.

Highs will be between 63 and 68 degrees.

This evening and Tuesday, it will be turning colder.

It will be windy and chilly Tuesday with highs near 50. Wind guys will be up to 35 miles per hour.

Wednesday will be fair and cool.