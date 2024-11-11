StormTracker

Showers move out early, mild day on tap

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Monday! The early showers are moving out and a mild day is on tap.

The skies will turn mostly sunny with a gusty breeze. Gusts will be up to 25 miles per hour.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Highs will be between 63 and 68 degrees.

This evening and Tuesday, it will be turning colder.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It will be windy and chilly Tuesday with highs near 50. Wind guys will be up to 35 miles per hour.

Wednesday will be fair and cool.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us