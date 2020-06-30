Showers, Thunderstorms and Small Hail Possible This Afternoon

There are more chances for rain in the days ahead including some scattered showers and thunderstorms that are possible this afternoon.

Today's high will be near 80 degrees with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Some small hail is also possible during the strongest of storms.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will also be near 80.

By Thursday, the chances for rain diminish and temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.

