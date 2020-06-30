first alert weather

Showers, Thunderstorms and Small Hail Possible This Afternoon

NBCUniversal, Inc.

There are more chances for rain in the days ahead including some scattered showers and thunderstorms that are possible this afternoon.

Today's high will be near 80 degrees with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Some small hail is also possible during the strongest of storms.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will also be near 80.

Local

reopening 7 hours ago

The Children's Museum Reopens With New Safety Policies

new haven 8 hours ago

Police Investigate Shooting in New Haven

By Thursday, the chances for rain diminish and temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherweatherfirst alert forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us