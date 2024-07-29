Weather

Slight chance of seeing Northern Lights in Connecticut tonight

Space Weather Prediction Center

There is a slight chance that you could see the Northern Lights here in Connecticut on Monday night.

It has been a cloudy and rainy day, but if the skies clear, there is a chance of seeing the captivating sight.  

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center said, "solar activity increased over the weekend and the sun has been erupting in solar flares up to include an X1 flare (R3-Strong) on Sunday evening."

The geomagnetic storm watches for July 29-31 are up to G3 and at that level, the aurora might be visible over many of the northern states and some of the lower Midwest to Oregon.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere bring us the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis.

The lights can be different shapes and are often many tall rays that look “like a curtain made of folds of cloth,” according to the Space Weather Prediction Center. During the evening, the rays can form arcs and late in the evening, those arcs can move -- twisting and swaying.

Weather

StormTracker 3 hours ago

Afternoon forecast for July 29

StormTracker 6 hours ago

Morning forecast for July 29

To see the aurora, it must be dark and the skies must be clear of clouds.

In May, the Northern Lights put on a magical display and people across the globe, including here in New England,  shared stunning images.

Get more on the aurora forecast here.

This article tagged under:

Weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us