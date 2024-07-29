Slight chance of seeing Northern Lights in Connecticut tonight

There is a slight chance that you could see the Northern Lights here in Connecticut on Monday night.

It has been a cloudy and rainy day, but if the skies clear, there is a chance of seeing the captivating sight.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center said, "solar activity increased over the weekend and the sun has been erupting in solar flares up to include an X1 flare (R3-Strong) on Sunday evening."

The geomagnetic storm watches for July 29-31 are up to G3 and at that level, the aurora might be visible over many of the northern states and some of the lower Midwest to Oregon.

Electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere bring us the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis.

The lights can be different shapes and are often many tall rays that look “like a curtain made of folds of cloth,” according to the Space Weather Prediction Center. During the evening, the rays can form arcs and late in the evening, those arcs can move -- twisting and swaying.

To see the aurora, it must be dark and the skies must be clear of clouds.

In May, the Northern Lights put on a magical display and people across the globe, including here in New England, shared stunning images.

Get more on the aurora forecast here.