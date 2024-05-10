Northern Lights

Northern lights visible in Boston area, across New England

A G5 geomagnetic storm meant stargazers could see the aurora borealis in Massachusetts and elsewhere

By Mike Pescaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

The northern lights were visible across much of New England, including the Boston area, as a powerful geomagnetic storm hit.

The storm is categorized as a G5 — the highest on the scale — and is the most powerful since at least 2003. It brings the possibility of blackouts, but also allows the aurora borealis to be seen much farther south than usual.

Photos show the lights across Massachusetts, and at our sister station in NBC Connecticut.

Local

Stunning photos of the aurora borealis over Mass., NH

Photos: Northern Lights visible in Connecticut

