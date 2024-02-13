Snow along I-84 corridor brings shoveling and fun for neighbors

People were cleaning up along the Interstate 84 corridor which got quite a bit of snow from Tuesday’s storm.

The sounds of shoveling have been constant in this Plainville neighborhood.

“This is my third trip out. Started twice with the snow blower and this time shoveling and finishing up,” Francis Dutko, of Plainville, said.

Neighbors cleared out nearly a foot of snow from their driveways.

“Good thing we have our stuff like snow blowers and shovels ready, so I was all set to go. I got my warm clothes on,” Jordan Iris, of Plainville, said.

This latest storm dumped snow along the I-84 corridor, surprising some.

“When we woke up, we saw ‘Oh my God!’ it’s more than before,” Yasmeen Azaad, of Plainville, said.

While the adults worked, the kids played with snowball fights raging in the streets. One mother and daughter decided to take it easy.

“I’m so glad I don’t have to go to work today, and we get to have a nice snow day,” Molly Grenier, of Bristol, said.

Others felt it would be the perfect opportunity to sled at Panthorn Park.

“I felt like I went pretty fast because down there, you just go down there and there’s a little jump there,” Eric Gadomski, of Southington, said.

For some, it’s a reminder of how much snow winter can bring in New England.

“It’s been like super mild really lately so seeing all this coming down, seeing all this pile up, it’s a wake-up call to reminding of winter’s past,” Laumas Cordero, of Plainville, said.