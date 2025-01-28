StormTracker

Snow showers possible today, another snow chance Wednesday

By Anthony Carpino

A few snow showers will be possible on Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through the state.

We're not expecting much in the way of accumulation, but visibility could briefly be reduced.

By the afternoon the sun will return, but the wind will pick up with gusts between 25 to 30 mph.

We'll have another snow chance early tomorrow morning and into the afternoon.

A coating to an inch of snow is likely for most locations around the state with 1-2 inches for higher elevations of northwestern and northeastern Connecticut.

