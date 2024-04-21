Some cloudiness today, but we stay dry

Happy Sunday! A large ocean storm is forming off the mid-Atlantic coastline and will fly out to sea, south of Connecticut. High level cloudiness will increase today and the lack of bright sun will keep us a bit cooler than average. Highs will top off in the middle 50s.

Skies will clear out tonight and it will be chilly! A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the interior for tomorrow morning. Monday and Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs around 60 are expected both days.

Our next chance of statewide showers will be on Wednesday.

Clearing is expected for Thursday, and Friday and Saturday look fair, with some showers possible by Sunday.

