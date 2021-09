After a stormy week of weather, the state will enjoy a beautiful start to the long holiday weekend.

Today.. looks fantastic!! Lots of sun, low humidity and seasonable temps. Clouds will increase for Sunday, full details: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/Te8lPrGXKc — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) September 4, 2021

High pressure will provide light winds, plenty of sunshine and low humidity for today. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s.

A weak cold front will begin to approach the state on Sunday. We expect increasing clouds and a slight chance of a shower close toward sunset.

The sunshine returns for Labor Day Monday, after a few early morning showers, with highs once again in the 70s.