A Sunny, Seasonable First Weekend of October Expected

Rain chances continue to remain low in the extended forecast

The first weekend of October is looking dry, bright, and fairly seasonable. The average high temperature for this time of year is around 69 degrees. NBC Connecticut meteorologists expect temperatures very close to seasonable levels through Sunday.

If you're looking to do any leaf peeping this weekend, some color is starting to pop in CT. Just to the north of the state, peak color can be found in portions of Massachusetts.

While it will be a good leaf peeping weekend, the dry weather continues to worsen the state's drought. Inland portions of the state are now under an expanding extreme drought. No appreciable rain is expected in the week ahead.