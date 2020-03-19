Changeable Weather to Start the Spring Season

A fast moving storm will bring rain to start out the day, some of it mixing with a little sleet. Rain will taper to showers later this morning and end for the afternoon. It will be cool day with highest temps near 50 along the Shoreline, closer to 43 inland.

Tomorrow looks much milder! Lots of clouds with a few showers, even a late day thunderstorm but highs will range from 58 to 70 degrees!

The weekend looks bright and we expect a seasonable chill with highs in the upper 40s both days.

A storm next week looks interesting with some rain and/or snow possible on Monday!

Welcome to Spring in Connecticut!