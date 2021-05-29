first alert weather

Chilly Temps, More Rain in the Holiday Weekend Forecast

After 1 to 2 inches of rain fell early Saturday morning, more rain and chilly temperatures are in the forecast.

While most of Saturday afternoon and evening will end up dry, it will be cloudy, breezy and unseasonably chilly. The average high temperature should be close to the mid-70s. High temperatures will only make it between 45 and 50 degrees.

More rounds of rain will begin working back into the state early Sunday morning and continue into the first half of Monday. High temperatures on Monday will rebound closer to 70 degrees as milder air begins to work into the state.

