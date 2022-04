Today brings chilly temperatures, gust winds and elevated fire danger.

We will have a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and it will feel like the temperatures are in the 30s and 40s all day.

We have fair weather for days with temperatures moderating by the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 on Friday, the 60s on Saturday and around 70 Sunday.

The shower chances increase next week.