StormTracker

Comfortable air and seasonable temperatures return for the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A cold front moved through the state last night with showers and storms. That front has brought relief from the high humidity the state saw over the last couple of days.

Heading into the weekend, dew point temperatures will remain in the 40s to low 50s, which means the air will be dry and comfortable.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Temperatures will remain seasonable both weekend days with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It is looking like a perfect weather day for any outdoor activities planned for dad on Sunday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Looking ahead into next week, the heat and humidity return. In fact, by the middle and end of next week, high temperatures will approach 95-100 degrees with tropical levels of humidity.

You can get more details on the first likely heat wave of the season on the StormTracker weather blog.

Weather Stories

StormTracker Jan 25, 2020

Today's Forecast

StormTracker Jun 13

Tracking the potential for strong thunderstorms on Friday

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us