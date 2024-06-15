Comfortable air and seasonable temperatures return for the weekend

A cold front moved through the state last night with showers and storms. That front has brought relief from the high humidity the state saw over the last couple of days.

Heading into the weekend, dew point temperatures will remain in the 40s to low 50s, which means the air will be dry and comfortable.

Temperatures will remain seasonable both weekend days with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It is looking like a perfect weather day for any outdoor activities planned for dad on Sunday.

Looking ahead into next week, the heat and humidity return. In fact, by the middle and end of next week, high temperatures will approach 95-100 degrees with tropical levels of humidity.

You can get more details on the first likely heat wave of the season on the StormTracker weather blog.