StormTracker

Cooler temperatures, elevated fire risk continues for the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After record breaking warmth the last couple of days, cooler air will settle in for the weekend.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Along with the cooler temperatures, the dry stretch of weather from the last several weeks continues for the next several days.

An elevated fire risk continues statewide due to the lack of rain.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

While there will be less wind compared to Friday, there will still be a breeze adding to the fire threat.

The cooler more seasonable weather continues through Monday before another warming trend begins toward the middle of next week.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us