Cooler temperatures, elevated fire risk continues for the weekend

After record breaking warmth the last couple of days, cooler air will settle in for the weekend.

Along with the cooler temperatures, the dry stretch of weather from the last several weeks continues for the next several days.

An elevated fire risk continues statewide due to the lack of rain.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

While there will be less wind compared to Friday, there will still be a breeze adding to the fire threat.

The cooler more seasonable weather continues through Monday before another warming trend begins toward the middle of next week.