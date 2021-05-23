first alert weather

Cooler Weather to Start the Week

Much cooler air will work into the state to start the workweek on Monday.

After temperatures surged into the 80s and 90s over the weekend, much cooler air will filter into the state overnight and into the morning hours.

Temperatures early Monday morning will start out in the 40s and 50s throughout the state.

Air temperatures will remain a bit below normal for Monday afternoon with high temperatures only climbing into the upper 60s.

Temperatures will rebound a bit by Tuesday with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

By Wednesday, temperatures will climb right into the upper 80s to low 90s again with a high in the Hartford area of 92 degrees expected.

