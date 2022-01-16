Dozens of Flights Canceled at Bradley International Airport

About 25% of flights coming in and out of Bradley International Airport have been canceled Sunday, a spokesperson said.

A total of 36 flights have been canceled and 24 flights were delayed.

This comes as snow, coastal flooding and damaging winds approach overnight and into Monday.

"The approaching winter storm is certainly impacting flights up and down the east coast," a spokesperson for Bradley Airport said.

❄️ With inclement weather in the forecast, passengers are advised to contact their airline to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport.



Of the total cancellations, 15 were departing flights and 21 were arriving flights.

The airport is advising anyone flying in or out of Bradley to contact their airline to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport.