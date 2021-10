NBC Connecticut are forecasting some fair weather today.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Clouds will be thickening this afternoon ahead of some rain that will develop by midnight.

Rain and thunder later tonight into tomorrow morning. More showers and storms are in store for tomorrow afternoon and evening.

The weather looks fair on Sunday. It'll be mild by the time comes to Trick or Treat Sunday evening.

Monday will be nice and clear for Election Day.