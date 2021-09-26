first alert weather

Fall Weather Has Arrived, Plenty of Sunshine Today

High pressure will provide beautiful conditions for Sunday.

By Josh Cingranelli

A cold front moved through the region Sunday morning bringing with it cooler and drier air.

Sunday will feature abundant sunshine, cooler temperatures, and dew points in the 40s and 50s.

The comfortable fall like weather will continune into the workweek.

High temperatures today will rise into the upper 60s to middle 70s.

Our next chance for rain showers arrives on Tuesday afternoon/evening with a reinforcing cold front that will bring much cooler weather to the state for the end of the workweek.

