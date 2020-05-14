FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Friday, Highs Near 70 Today

Thursday will be clear but the NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for possible severe weather throughout the state on Friday.

Thunderstorms rolling in Friday might reach severe levels by the afternoon bringing possible hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

Today will be frosty to start but will end on a high note with highs near 70 inland, closer to 60 at the shoreline.

The weekend looks better with mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday.

Next week will bring less sunshine and more rain.