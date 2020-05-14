first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Friday, Highs Near 70 Today

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Thursday will be clear but the NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for possible severe weather throughout the state on Friday.

Thunderstorms rolling in Friday might reach severe levels by the afternoon bringing possible hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

Today will be frosty to start but will end on a high note with highs near 70 inland, closer to 60 at the shoreline.

Weather Stories

first alert weather Jan 26

Today’s Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

The weekend looks better with mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday.

Next week will bring less sunshine and more rain.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us