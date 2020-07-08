First Alert: Tropical System to Bring Heavy Rain & Wind

The system could develop into a tropical storm later today or sometime tomorrow and our latest model guidance has the storm headed toward the northeast.

The National Hurricane Center believes there is a high chance the system become a tropical storm.

Growing confidence that Friday night-Saturday morning will be nasty with tropical downpours. Some really impressive rainfall totals on the table #nbcct pic.twitter.com/XY1Jlhxp9I — Kaitlyn McGrath (@KaitMcGrathNBC) July 8, 2020

The greatest concern with this storm is for flash flooding with an impressive amount of rainfall expected.

There are also concerns for damaging winds and we also can't rule out the chance for an isolated small tornado.

There are still some questions with regard to timing of the system. Most of our computer guidance has the system into the area by Friday afternoon and continuing into Saturday.

Right now it appears parts of the state could see over 3 inches of rain which is why there is a flash flooding threat.