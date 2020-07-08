first alert

First Alert: Tropical System to Bring Heavy Rain & Wind

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on a tropical system that is developing off the Carolina coast.

By Josh Cingranelli

The system could develop into a tropical storm later today or sometime tomorrow and our latest model guidance has the storm headed toward the northeast.

The National Hurricane Center believes there is a high chance the system become a tropical storm.

The greatest concern with this storm is for flash flooding with an impressive amount of rainfall expected.

There are also concerns for damaging winds and we also can't rule out the chance for an isolated small tornado.

There are still some questions with regard to timing of the system. Most of our computer guidance has the system into the area by Friday afternoon and continuing into Saturday.

Right now it appears parts of the state could see over 3 inches of rain which is why there is a flash flooding threat.

