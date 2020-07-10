Campers at Hammonasset State Park Prepare for Impact of Tropical Storm Fay

It's the tropical storm some campers have been monitoring for days now as its early winds and rain have already caused some campers at Hammonasset State Park to pack up early.

“Especially with the storm coming, people are leaving now. A lot of people cleared out today,” one camper said.

Tropical Storm Fay has put all of Connecticut under a Flash Flood Watch through noon Saturday, potentially bringing winds up to 40 miles per hour.

“We just stowed everything away as best we could,” Gay Tolmie said.

“If it gets really bad, we can just go in the car,” Tolmie said.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection expected 190 spots to be filled at the Hammonasset campgrounds by the end of the day Friday. The campground is only allowing 400 spots because of COVID-19 precautions.

“If worst comes to worst, we just take them from the tent and we stuff them in the trailer,” Tolmie said.

Campgrounds could see anywhere from an inch to two inches of rain, not enough to make some seasoned campers move.

DEEP says most of its campgrounds are at or near capacity but it does not anticipate having to shut any of them down because of the weather.