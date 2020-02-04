FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix Possible Thursday

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for Thursday morning. We are tracking our next winter storm which could bring a wintry mix to the state.

The weather turns quiet for Tuesday as a storm system builds to our west.

Right now, it look like a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain will impact the state late Wednesday into Thursday.

Some of our latest guidance suggests that a prolonged period of icing is possible in parts of the state.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for the latest information.