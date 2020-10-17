Frost Advisory: Chilly Conditions Tonight

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting chilly conditions for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of Connecticut as temperatures are expected to fall into the low to middle 30s.

The advisory does not cover northern Litchfield county as the growing season has technically ended though temperatures in northern Litchfield county will likely be coldest.

Take a look at forecasted low temperatures for tonight. Some communities could even see temperatures fall to or just below the freezing point.

Temperatures will rise into the 50s and 60s by tomorrow afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds.

