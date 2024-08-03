Heat, humidity, showers and storms continue today

The heat and tropical humidity continues into the first weekend of August.

A heat advisory remains in place for most of the state as the heat index will approach the upper 90s for most.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The dew point temperature will remain in the tropical 70s both today and tomorrow.

The heat and humidity will lead to scattered thunderstorms by later this afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain being the main threats.

Sunday's forecast does not look quite as hot, as there will be more clouds and scattered showers and storms. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 80s with the humidity remaining on the high side.