High Temperatures in 50s for St. Patrick's Day

We will have clouds and a bit o’sun on Saint Patrick’s Day.

It will be very mild with high temperatures in the 50s

There will be a few passing showers tonight before clearing overnight.

We will have plenty o’sunshine Saturday with high temperatures around 50 degrees.

On Sunday, it will be fair and colder, near 40 degrees, with wind.

