Humid, Cloudy Day Ahead

Yesterday was full of sunshine but today will not be as bright.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a day filled with lots of clouds, humidity, and a few showers.

A few scattered showers are possible throughout the day into Friday. Highs will be in the 70s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a few showers and thundershowers. Highs will be in the low 80s inland and mid 70s along the shore.

Our chances for rain continue on Saturday morning but the day will clear

Sunday is the “pick of the weekend.”

