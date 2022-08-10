first alert weather

Less Humid Today, Not as Hot

The heat wave has come to and end with cooler and less humid air working into Connecticut.

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking some cooler and less humid air for today.

High temperatures today will rise into the low- to middle 80s with a decent amount of sunshine as we head into the afternoon.

While the heat wave has ended, we continue to see an impressive streak of 80-degree temperatures. As of Wednesday morning we are up to 43 consecutive days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees. Today's high temperature of 85 degrees will tie the all time record of 44 days set in 2018.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The nicest weather arrives by Friday and the weekend with dew points falling into the 40s and 50s, sunny skies, and seasonable temperatures.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

Weather

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Afternoon Forecast For August 10

first alert forecast 5 hours ago

Morning Forecast for Aug. 10

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherconnecticut weatherheat wavehot weatherless humid
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us