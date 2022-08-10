Less Humid Today, Not as Hot

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking some cooler and less humid air for today.

High temperatures today will rise into the low- to middle 80s with a decent amount of sunshine as we head into the afternoon.

While the heat wave has ended, we continue to see an impressive streak of 80-degree temperatures. As of Wednesday morning we are up to 43 consecutive days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees. Today's high temperature of 85 degrees will tie the all time record of 44 days set in 2018.

The nicest weather arrives by Friday and the weekend with dew points falling into the 40s and 50s, sunny skies, and seasonable temperatures.

