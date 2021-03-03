Maple Sugaring with New Technology

The Green Hollow Sugar House in Plainfield has been increasing their technology over the last several years.

A new technology and process called reverse osmosis is helping speed up the production of maple syrup.

The process takes sap from the trees and quickly removes the water from the sap harnessing mostly the sugar needed to create maple syrup.

This technology cuts down on the amount of sap that needs to be boiled and evaporated by around 500%.

Typically sap is evaporated at a 40:1 ratio however with the use of reverse osmosis the ratio decreases to 8:1.