NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are forecasting a dry and mild stretch of weather for the first week of spring.

Spring is in the air .. the next few days look fantastic! #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/XkPQUU6oiK — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) March 21, 2021

The average high temperature for this time of the year is around 50 degrees. High temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 60s. Cooler weather is expected along the shoreline with a cooling influence from Long Island Sound.

The fire danger will continue to be on the high side over the next several days. The next chance for rain doesn't come until later in the week.

