Milder and Less Wind for the Weekend

A large storm spinning to our east has been the cause of the relentless wind and cooler temperatures that last few days. This weekend, expect less wind and warmer temperatures to move in.

While there will still be a bit of a breeze today, it will average between 10 and 15 mph.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 67 degrees. We'll top out below average today, in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday will feature a temperature rebound close to 70 degrees with much less wind.

Our next chance for showers will be on Monday as a weak storm system passes through.