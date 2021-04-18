first alert weather

Milder Temperatures, More Sunshine Today Before Showers Move In Tomorrow

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Milder temperatures and more sunshine moves in today as the storm from Friday continues to move away.

Yesterday featured cooler than average temperatures and plenty of cloud cover. High temperatures on Saturday only made it into the middle 50s. The average high for this time of the year is 61 degrees.

The next chance for showers to move in is on Monday afternoon. We expect even milder temperatures Monday through Wednesday before a cold front brings midweek rain and cooler temperatures by Thursday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Contact Us