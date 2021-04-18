Milder Temperatures, More Sunshine Today Before Showers Move In Tomorrow

Milder temperatures and more sunshine moves in today as the storm from Friday continues to move away.

Today, we feature more sunshine mixing with the clouds.. and milder temperatures! Details: https://t.co/ynQZtibhYU #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/ITZa7TpLjJ — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 18, 2021

Yesterday featured cooler than average temperatures and plenty of cloud cover. High temperatures on Saturday only made it into the middle 50s. The average high for this time of the year is 61 degrees.

The next chance for showers to move in is on Monday afternoon. We expect even milder temperatures Monday through Wednesday before a cold front brings midweek rain and cooler temperatures by Thursday.

