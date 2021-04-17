Milder Weather Expected Sunday

Temperatures on Saturday remained in the 40s and low 50s for much of the day. Milder weather is expected to move into the state as we head into Sunday with more sunshine as well.

Saturday night will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles possible, especially in the early evening hours.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Temperatures by Sunday afternoon are expected to climb into the low to middle 60s for most of Connecticut with slightly cooler conditions along the immediate shoreline and in the hills.

Skies will remain partly cloudy for Monday with a round of showers expected by the afternoon.

If you're looking for 70s, you shouldn't have to wait too long. A warm front will push through the state Tuesday morning which should drive temperatures into the low to middle 70s for inland areas of Connecticut by Tuesday afternoon.