Milder with two chances for rain this week

After a few days of below-average cold, temperatures will be milder on Sunday and into the week.

Sunday will be nice with temperatures nearing 50.

We will also have a couple of chances for rain this week.

The first chance will be Monday. Rain is expected to move in on Monday afternoon and into the evening with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s. The rain will be moderate at times.

After a cloudy Tuesday, more rain will move in on Wednesday. That rain could be heavy at times. Parts of Connecticut could see 1 to 3 inches of rain before it's all over. Along with the rain, we could see temperatures approach 60 on Wednesday.

The rain will move out by Thursday, but the temperatures will turn colder again for the end of the week.

