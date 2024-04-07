More sunshine and mild temperatures to start new workweek

While the state will see a bit more sunshine and milder temperatures today, a big change is in store beginning on Monday.

As an ocean storm pulls away from the coast today, expect increasing sunshine and temperatures.

High temperatures today with a blend of clouds and sun (and still a decent breeze) will be a few degrees milder than Saturday.

By Monday, skies will clear and temperatures will climb through the 60s!

Cloud cover for today and tomorrow looks to gradually clear later today into tonight. Good viewing is expected for the partial solar eclipse on Monday.

For more details on the eclipse, check out the StormTracker weather blog.