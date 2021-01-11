first alert weather

Quiet Weather for Start of Work Week

The quiet weather pattern we've been experiencing for more than a week is expected to continue into the week ahead.

Today will be cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. A passing sprinkle or flurry is possible this afternoon.

Fair weather returns tomorrow with slightly milder temperatures developing as the week goes on.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

By Thursday, highs are in the upper 40s and by Friday, highs are around 50.

There is a chance for rain showers on Saturday.

